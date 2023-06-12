Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits to Central and State Government departments on Tuesday as part of the Rozgar Mela series via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will address the appointees on the occasion. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments, as well as State Governments and Union Territories, supporting the initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the ministries of Defence, Railways, Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare and Departments of Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Revenue, Atomic Energy, Audit and Accounts, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.