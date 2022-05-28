Roof collapse in Coimbatore kills man

A man in Coimbatore died on Saturday when a portion of the roof of his house collapsed, police said.

K. Vinoth Kannan, 35, had been living in a leased house in Bharathi Nagar with his wife Sharu (26), their two daughters, and his father Krishnan for the past eight years, according to the police.

When a section of the roof collapsed at 1.45 a.m., he was sleeping in the house’s central hall.

Kannan died instantly.

Neighbours contacted the police after family members came out of the house and informed them. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem by Ramanathapuram police.

