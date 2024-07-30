Rohingya influx from Bangladesh sparked security concerns: Senior MEA official

The infiltration of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh has become a pressing security concern in India, senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Since Saturday, Tripura authorities have apprehended 29 individuals who entered through Bangladesh border without valid travel documents at two different locations.

“Rohingya infiltration is a very serious issue. We have detected the presence of Rohingya in Hyderabad, Haryana, and Kashmir, posing a significant threat to our national security,” stated Joint Secretary in the MEA Ankan Banerjee during a media briefing.

The issue is being addressed at the highest levels of the government. “Our goal is to repatriate the illegal immigrants, but the MEA cannot authorize their return until the host country confirms their nationality,” Banerjee emphasised.

When questioned about juvenile infiltrators detained in centers or jails due to the lack of MEA clearance, Banerjee clarified that these individuals often provide false information, and the host country is generally unwilling to accept them back. “The MEA serves as an intermediary and cannot issue clearance without confirmation of nationality from the concerned country,” he explained.

Banerjee also discussed initiatives to enhance connectivity between northeastern India and Kolkata through Bangladesh. “Progress is being made… However, we cannot compel any nation. Since 2009, we have had a supportive government in Dhaka. This connectivity issue is politically sensitive. Recently, there were significant protests in Bangladesh. We trust that the highest leadership of both nations will address all pending issues amicably,” he said.

Tripura, which shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is particularly vulnerable to such infiltrations.

Banerjee was in Agartala to participate in the ‘Videsh Sampark Programme’, an event organised by the MEA to foster cooperation between the Centre and the states for mutual benefit. The program also saw the participation of Tripura Home Secretary PK Chakravarty and DGP (Intelligence) Anrag Dhankar.