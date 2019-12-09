A Delhi Court allowed businessmen and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra on Monday to travel Spain for medical treatment and business purposes. Court’s response came after Vadra moved a plea in the Court on Saturday seeking permission to travel Spain for two weeks.

Read: Robert Vadra seeks court permission to travel Spain, cites medical reason

On Saturday, Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed Enforcement Directorate to file a reply by December 9. The ED filed its response after which the court gave permission to Robert Vadra to travel Spain.

Robert Vadra is facing a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. There are allegations of money laundering on purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds by Vadra.

Vadra was allowed by the court to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks in June this year on account of health reasons. However, the court did not allow him to go to the United Kingdom.

The ED had opposed the request of Vadra’s visit to UK claiming that he may destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK. On April 1, Vadra was directed not to leave the country without prior permission by a court that had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.