  Roadmap for 'Garbage Free' cities launched

Roadmap for ‘Garbage Free’ cities launched

To give effect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities” (GFC) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the protocol was initiated to make every urban local body at least 3-star Garbage Free.

SNS | New Delhi | December 24, 2021 6:33 pm

Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

(Representational image: iStock)

On the eve of “Good Governance Day”, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India today launched the ‘[email protected] Star Rating Protocol of Garbage Free Cities- Toolkit 2022′, the most important governance tool of waste management – the Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities.

A total of 299 cities have been certified – 9 cities rated as 5-star, 143 cities rated as 3-star and 147 cities as 1-star, a ministry statement said.

