Roadmap for ‘Garbage Free’ cities launched

On the eve of “Good Governance Day”, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India today launched the ‘[email protected] Star Rating Protocol of Garbage Free Cities- Toolkit 2022′, the most important governance tool of waste management – the Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities.

To give effect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities” (GFC) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the protocol was initiated to make every urban local body at least 3-star Garbage Free.

A total of 299 cities have been certified – 9 cities rated as 5-star, 143 cities rated as 3-star and 147 cities as 1-star, a ministry statement said.