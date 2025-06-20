Road infrastructure key to ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision; National Highways grew 60% in 11 years: MoS Harsh Malhotra

Emphasising that infrastructural development would be the key driver towards fulfilment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra underlined the socio-economic impact of infrastructure, saying that a good and robust road network brings prosperity.

Talking about the works done in the past 11 years by the Modi government, he said the length of National Highways has gone up by more than 60 percent from 91,000 km in 2014 to about 1.47 lakh km now.

The minister made these observations while addressing the 233rd Mid-Term Council meeting of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) at Mizoram University Campus in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Friday, an official release issued here said.

He also said that PM Modi was committed to the development of the North Eastern region, which has undergone a remarkable infrastructure transformation over the past 11 years. Nearly 10,000 km of National Highways have been constructed at a cost of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore, vastly improving connectivity to remote and border areas in the region.

Malhotra also said that infrastructure is not just about concrete and steel, it is the foundation of economic growth, the pathway to prosperity.

The minister emphasised the need to adopt the world’s best proven technologies and the necessity to reduce the cost of construction without compromising the quality.

Malhotra, according to the release, said that the focus should be on sustainable development practices and the need of the hour is adoption of eco-friendly methodologies and cutting-edge construction practices and technology for road construction in the country.

The minister also applauded the Indian Road Congress which over the years has grown into a multi-dimensional organisation devoted to the cause of better roads in the country comprising members from Central and state governments, engineering services of Army and Border Roads Organization.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, Cabinet Minister, Government of Mizoram Vanlalhlana and Member of Parliament, Mizoram Richard Vanlalhmangaiha were also present during the meeting.