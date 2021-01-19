The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) came out with a statement on Monday allowing it’s members to join any political party they desired after resigning from the Mandram.

The statement comes in the wake of three district secretaries of RMM joining the DMK on Sunday in the presence of party president M K Stalin. The resignation of the Mandram office-bearers comes after Rajinikanth’s recent abandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.

Tuglak editor and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthi tried to get support for AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu from Rajinikanth after the super star decided not to launch his political outfit by claiming that Rajini still has the opportunity to strengthen anti-DMK forces in the state.

Gurumurthi also inderictly asked AIADMK to join hands even with V K Sasikal, the closest aid of late J Jayalalithaa to defeat DMK in the upcoming Assembly election.

Gurumurthi’s first effort went in vain after an official statement from RMM on Monday stated that members of the organisation are free to work with any political parties they wish to.

But in the statement RMM administrator V M Sudhakar stressed up on the fact that though they join other parties, members of Rajini Makkal Mandram should not ‘forget’ that they are fans of the actor.

After announcing that his political entry was confirmed and that he would unveil political plans on the 2021 New Year eve, Rajinikanth made a U-turn and said he was not entering politics and not starting a political party in view of his health condition and the corona pandemic.

A DMK press release said Thoothukudi district secretary A Joseph Stalin, Ramanathapurm district secretary K Senthil Selvananth, Theni district secretary R Ganesan, IT wing leader K Saravanan, Ramanathampuram disrict deputy secretary A Senthilvel and traders’ union secretary S Muruganandam joined the party.

Meanwhile, Gurumurthi’s efforts to join AIADMK’s hands with Sasikala back fired after TTV Dinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew and AMMK leader, lambasted him for his comments during Tugak function.

Dinakaran tweeted: “I didn’t want to waste my time responding to people’s comments who blabber in anxiety and think of themselves as geniuses and saints. Since several people are expecting a response, I’ll do so. For over 50 years, Thuglak’s editor Cho offered strong criticism in a humorous way while staying within the limits of decency.

“Gurumurthi, who claims to see Cho as his mentor, has for the past couple of years, used words that expose taint Cho’s legacy. It is the people of Tamil Nadu who will have to decide which is Ganga water, sewer water and mafia, not Gurumurthi who thinks he is the Bheesham, son of Ganga. It is regrettable that Gurumurthi’s standards have slipped so low”.

During the Tuglak annual function, Gurumurthi had made several controversial statements. He said his publication continues to view the Mannargudi family as ‘mafia’ and that they would turn the AIADMK into a family-owned party like the DMK. Also, he alleged that both the AIADMK and DMK were corrupt parties and that AIADMK can be supported as ‘they are not anti-Hindu’ and are willing to work with Union government.