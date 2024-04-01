RLD vice president Shahid Siddiqui resigns; cites danger to democracy

In a setback to the NDA, Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice president Shahid Siddiqui on Monday resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls after citing “weakening” of all institutions that together have made India one of the greatest countries of the world.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary is the NDA’s partner in Uttar Pradesh.

Siddiqui wrote on social media platform ‘X’, “I have sent my resignation letter to Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary. I cannot silently watch the democratic structure of the country come to an end. I am grateful to Jayant Singh ji and my colleagues in RLD.”

Advertisement

“Yesterday I resigned from the post of national vice president of RLD and its membership. I and my family stood up against Indira’s Emergency and today cannot stand idly by watching the weakening of all the institutions that together have made India one of the great countries of the world,” he said.

Siddiqui added that when India’s Constitution and democratic structure is in danger, remaining silent is a sin. “I am grateful to Jayant ji, but with a heavy heart I am forced to distance myself from RLD. India’s unity, integrity, development and brotherhood are dear to all. It is the responsibility and duty of every citizen to save it,” he added.