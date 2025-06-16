RJD intensifies digital campaign with new platform to challenge BJP-Nitish rule

Intensifying its efforts to connect with young voters in Bihar prior to the assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a digital platform, ‘Tejaswi Digital Force’ in Patna on Monday.

Introducing the digital platform, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that it will help people connect with the RJD and convey their views directly to the leaders.

The RJD leader said that people are upset with the BJP-Nitish government in Bihar, which is involved in neck-deep corruption and exploiting people. They want to get rid of the government. They want to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal to create a new Bihar.

He said: “We have a vision and blueprint for Bihar’s development. We have been doing politics of issues. We are fighting for the real issues of the people. It has enhanced people’s confidence in our party and they want to join us.”

“We have launched the new portal ‘Tejaswi Digital Force’ for those who want to join us voluntarily. We want everyone to join us, extend his cooperation and support us in taking Bihar forward,” he added.

He pointed out that the Central Government has issued the notification of census and caste census on Monday, only because of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, due in October-November.

He said: “The Central Government issued the notification of census and caste census today, while the census will be conducted in 2026-2027. This makes the intention of the Central Government clear. It proves that the Central Government is not serious about caste census and reservation.”

Highlighting the NDA government’s indifferent attitude towards the demand for reservation in proportion to the population, Tejashwi said that he had written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on 4 June, but failed to get any response.

He said: “I had written a letter to the Chief Minister asking him to get the 65 percent reservation system, which was proposed by the previous Grand Alliance government, included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. But I have not received any response so far.”

He added: “If the government is not serious enough to respond to a letter from the Leader of the Opposition, then it is not difficult to understand the government’s intention.”