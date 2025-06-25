RJD gains momentum before Bihar polls as key NDA leaders switch sides

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, a wave of defections has hit the state’s political landscape, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav making significant gains.

He has dealt a major blow to the NDA by securing the membership of Renu Kushwaha, a former minister and MP who previously represented the BJP, JDU, and LJP. She joined the RJD on Wednesday, along with Raghavendra Kushwaha and many other important leaders.

In her political career, Kushwaha has served three terms as an MLA, one as an MP, and two stints as a Bihar minister. Her victory over prominent RJD leader RK Rana’s wife in 1999, while campaigning for the JDU, highlights her political strength. She brings a considerable and established voter base to the RJD.

Welcoming new members to the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav said that their joining will make the party stronger and help them push their ideals of social justice and secularism.

He said: “The RJD aims to bring everyone together, especially those who feel left behind, to build a Bihar where everyone feels valued and respected.”

He added: “The Kushwaha community joining the party will significantly strengthen our commitment to social justice. For every step forward the Kushwaha community takes, Tejashwi will take four steps alongside them. Let’s build a new Bihar, together.”

Speaking at the event, RJD State President Mangani Lal Mandal expressed confidence that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s vision will gain momentum with the addition of all members. He predicted that under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, Bihar will experience transformation and the formation of a development-oriented government.