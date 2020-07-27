The former chief minister of Bihar and the president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad tested negative for Covid-19, reports said on Monday.

Although his attendant later tested positive for Covid-19, and has been in quarantine.

Lalu Prasad is serving a sentence in Ranchi Jail for four fodder scams.

Prasad’s test results came in on Sunday evening and were found negative, he showed no symptoms of the virus. As the symptoms of this virus take longer than usual to show signs, sources say that his sample will be re-examined after a week.

Sources tell that RIMS hospital has closed off 18 rooms as a precautionary measure taken to ensure Prasad doesn’t contract the virus. Other parties are raising questions as to why special treatment is provided to the perpetrator during a pandemic. The doctor in charge of Prasad’s treatment at RIMS, Dr Umesh Prasad says that the RJD leader showed no symptoms of Covid-19.

Prasad’s lawyer has requested for regular bail as Lalu Prasad has many other serious illnesses. He has been receiving treatment for several diseases at RIMS since December 2018, after getting convicted in the fodder scam case.

His condition has been reported to be stable.