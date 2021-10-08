RJD attacks MoS Ajay Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, seeks Modi’s intervention

Manoj Jha, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a Rajya Sabha member, attacked MoS Ajay Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Friday, saying that ordinary people cannot feel safe if such persons occupy the Home Ministry, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

“When people like them are in charge of the Home Ministry, regular people cannot feel comfortable at home,” Jha told ANI. In response to allegations that Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ashish Misha, had failed to appear before the UP police on Friday, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

“The minister’s son, who was meant to arrive at 10 a.m., has yet to materialise. This certainly indicates that the Prime Minister must intercede… So I’m pleading with the Prime Minister to intercede. This kind of message about India reaches all corners of the globe. And people are questioning the concept of the rule of law, which we used to take for granted “said Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament

Meanwhile, a notice was posted outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, requesting that his son Ashish Mishra appear before the police on October 9.

Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Mishra was asked to appear before the UP police today. However, Ashish Mishra will not appear before the Uttar Pradesh Police today, sources said. Sources further informed that Ashish Mishra will present his version in connection with the case through his lawyers.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, eight persons were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy on October 3. Ashish Mishra was charged with murder by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body for several farmer unions, claimed that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, arrived with three vehicles around the time farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers, eventually attacking SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly by attempting to run a vehicle over him.

SKM’s charges were denied by Ashish Mishra, who claimed he was not there at the time of the occurrence.

(With ANI inputs)