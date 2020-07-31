The Congress has welcomed the construction of the Ram temple and said that there should be no controversy on the guest list for the ‘bhumi pujan’ and the trust has the right to invite whoever they want to.

The religious ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 5 at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, an event which is also expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader and party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “The Indian National Congress welcomes the Supreme Court decision which has paved way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

“The right to invite people for the foundation laying ceremony depends on the trust,” he added.

With only five days left for the ‘Bhumi pujan’ of the Ram temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has decided to invite more Ayodhya saints for the event.

The trust had initially decided to invite only 200 people for the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the proposal to put up an exhibition at Ram Janmabhoomi detailing the life journey of Lord Ram has been shelved and that space will be used to make seating arrangements for around 600 more saints.

Following the social distancing and other pandemic norms, chairs will be placed at the venue in compliance with Coronavirus pandemic.

Various akharas and mutts of Ayodhya had expressed their resentment over the issue to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of the trust.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said, “Bhumi pujan for Ram temple is a historic moment. Saints have requested to attend the ceremony. There is a possibility that more saints will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Acharya Pradeep Das, assistant to the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, who was scheduled to be part of the religious ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram temple, and the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony had tested positive for novel Coronavirus, yesterday.

Besides, 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple. However, no official announcement has yet followed from the PMO.

Last Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to review preparations for the August 5 event.