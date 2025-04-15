Rich tributes paid to legendary war hero Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh on his birth anniversary

Glowing tributes were paid to legendary war hero, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, on the occasion of his 106th birth anniversary, on Tuesday.

A fourth generation soldier, Singh was born on April 15, 1919, in Lyallpur (now Pakistan). With his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather being part of the cavalry, Singh continued his family’s legacy to be part of the Armed forces by joining the Royal Indian Air Force in December 1939.

Hailed as a hero of the victorious 1965 India-Pakistan war, Singh was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) in 1944 awarded for his outstanding leadership in the Burma campaign during World War II. He was bestowed with the prestigious five-star rank, of Marshal of the Air Force, in 2002, thus becoming the only officer in the history of the IAF to hold this rank. He passed away on September 16, 2017.

Describing him as a leader who “led from the cockpit” and not just the command room, the IAF wrote in a post on X, “On the 106th Birth Anniversary of the legendary Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, IAF honours the remarkable legacy of a visionary leader. Promoted to the rank of #MarshalOfTheAirForce in 2002, he remains the only officer in the history of the IAF to hold the prestigious five-star rank.”

In a post, CDS General Anil Chauhan wrote, “All ranks of the Indian Armed Forces pay tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC, on his 106th Birth Anniversary. His strategic brilliance and unparalleled contributions to India’s military history continue to inspire generations.”

Calling him “a legendary icon, fearless air warrior, and hero of the 1965 war”, the Ministry of Defence wrote: “His legacy of valor and dedication continues to inspire generations.”