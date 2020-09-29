The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seeking the rejection of bail plea of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty told the Bombay High Court that had bought drugs for and “concealed” Sushant Singh Rajput’s drugs habit.

This act is a violation of Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB in its two affidavits submitted to the court called Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty as an “active members of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers”.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had submitted the affidavits which state that the drugs allegedly linked to Chakraborty were “not meant for personal consumption”.

“Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from the mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show that the present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt (with) but has also financed illicit trafficking of drugs,” it said.

“It is further submitted that if overall scenario is seen, then the present applicant (Rhea) being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in consuming the drugs. This would amount to harbouring. The present applicant also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption for Sushant Singh Rajput,” the affidavit said.

“It is clear from the statement and electronic evidence gathered by (the) NCB (that the) applicant is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. There is sufficient evidence gathered that she is involved in drug trafficking. The applicant used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards/ cash/ payment gateways for the contraband,” it added.

After three days of thorough interrogation, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 in connection with the drugs-related allegations.

As per the reports, Rhea has admitted of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also consuming them at times.

During the interrogation, Rhea told the NCB, “Whatever I did, I did for Sushant.”

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh’s house manager, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on various sections of anti-drugs law.