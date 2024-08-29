Revanth’s brother gets demolition notice

Even as the political slugfest continues over the action of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Telangana revenue department has served a notice to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother A Tirupati Reddy over his property which comes under Full Tank Level (FTL) of Durgam Cheruvu lake, near Hyderabad’s IT Hub.

The chief minister had said properties of his family members too will face demolition if they fall within FTL or buffer zone of a water body. The BRS had cited this property while listing out the properties belonging to heavyweight Congress leaders encroaching lakes. This was after the state government had given a notice to a farmhouse at Janwada Village near Osman Sagar lake which BRS working president KT Rama Rao had claimed was rented by him. Yesterday, revenue staff had begun the task of surveying the farm house which is allegedly blocking a nala.

District Collector Ranga Reddy had directed the revenue department staff to identify the structures that were affected under FTL and buffer zone of the water bodies and also the structures that are constructed on the nala by diverting the actual flow of the nala. In this particular case, HYDRAA didn’t issue any notice.

Advertisement

“Therefore you are hereby directed to remove the structure/encroachment within the partly buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu water body within 30 days from the date of receipt of this notice failing which action will be taken for removal of said structure/encroachment,” said the notice sent by deputy collector of Serilingampally mandal.

Responding to the notice, A Tirupati Reddy clarified when he had purchased the residence in 2015 he was unaware that the land was classified to be within the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu lake. He also stated that if the government determines his building is on FTL land he has no objection to any corrective action they deem necessary to take against such encroachments. The land over which his property stands belongs to an individual named Koteswar Rao. Similar notices have been sent to other residents of neighbouring colonies. Every time there is a heavy drizzle the roads and localities close to Durgam Cheruvu lake get flooded creating massive traffic jams in and around the IT hub.