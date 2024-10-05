Revanth takes dig at BRS over social media trolling on Musi project

Taking a dig at the Opposition BRS which was viciously attacking his government over demolitions for the Musi project, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said some people were dreaming of returning to power by drumming up support on social media platforms.

While attacking the Opposition with his customary humour Reddy tried to reassure the people evicted from the Musi bed saying that his government was ready to spend Rs10,000 crore in rehabilitating them. He warned that the waters of river Musi would “bulldoze” Hyderabad in future if things did not change.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering at the birth anniversary programme of former Union minister G Venkataswamy, popularly known as ‘Kaka.’

Advertisement

In a jab at the BRS Reddy said “Some people dream of coming to power through social media. Instead of coming to power via social media, they are more likely to end up in Chanchalguda jail.”

He assured the residents of Musi flood affected areas that the government will not abandon them. It will provide alternatives. His government was committed to supporting those living in the Musi riverbed and buffer zones.

The chief minister said the government was ready to spend Rs 10,000 crore to support the poor living in this area. “I urge Etela (Rajender), KTR and Harish (Rao) to give suggestions on how to help Musi residents,” said the chief minister, appealing them to come for a discussion at the Secretariat. He proposed that the affected people from Musi bed can be relocated after shifting out of the Malakpet Race Course and Ambarpet Police Academy outside Hyderabad.

Criticising the Opposition, he said it was unacceptable to obstruct government actions like a gang of troublemakers.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused Reddy of acting more like a real estate broker than a chief minister focussed on governance. He urged the chief minister to demolish his home and those belonging to his party leaders but stop the demolition of the homes of the poor.

“If demolishing my home will bring you peace, please do that…but after that end the mindless demolitions,” said Rao who has been consistently attacking the chief minister on the issue accusing him of taking up the project for financial commissions instead of public welfare.