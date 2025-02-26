Revanth Reddy meets PM Modi; briefs him about rescue mission

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and sought approval and funds for a host of development and urbanization projects like Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II.

He also briefed him about the ongoing rescue mission for those trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of the state. This was their first meeting after the Union Budget, which had no special project for the state.

The chief minister sought approval for the Hyderabad Metro phase II, under which five corridors covering a total stretch of 76.4 km will be constructed at a cost of Rs24,269 crore. Reddy rued that in the past ten years of BRS’ reign, the previous government had not focused on expanding the Metro project.

The chief minister also spoke about the shortage of IPS officers in the wake of increasing cybercrime and drug trafficking and urged the Prime Minister to sanction another 29 posts for IPS officers.

Reddy pointed out that Telangana was suitable for setting up a semiconductor industry and appealed to the Prime Minister to grant the India Semiconductor Mission project to the state. He also urged Modi to sanction the southern section of the Regional Ring Road pointing out that it would be best if both the north and south sections could be built simultaneously.

In the northern section, the state government has already completed 90 percent of the land acquisition. The chief minister explained the proposal for a regional ring railway network and a dry port for exports and imports since Telangana was landlocked.

He sought sanction for a greenfield road and railway network to connect the dry port with a seaport.

Reddy sought financial assistance from the Centre worth Rs20,000 crore for the Musi rejuvenation project including the construction of 27 STPs for cleansing the river water, building embankments, and linking Musi with Godavari. He also discussed with the Prime Minister about handing over 222.7 acres of Defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

The chief minister was accompanied by IT minister D Sridhar Babu, chief secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Jithender.