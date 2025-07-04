Revanth promises Kharge to win 100 assembly, 15 LS seats

Even as the BJP and BRS attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, for failure to fulfil the six guarantees his party promised the people of Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy vowed to win 100 assembly seats and send 15 MPs to Delhi in the next elections.

However, before Kharge’s visit, posters and banners surfaced in the city overnight reminding about the unfulfilled guarantees of the Congress leaders. Kharge, on his part, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting Telangana while stating the Congress government has fulfilled all its promises.

Attending a huge rally at the LB stadium, Kharge promised to fight for the Backward Classes Reservation Bill, which is yet to get approval from the Centre. “We will continue to fight to get 42 per cent reservation for backward classes till we achieve it,” he said.

He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he destroyed the country’s economy and also the law-and-order situation in the past 11 years. “Modiji always says he did this and that. What have you given to Telangana,” the Congress president asked.

“They ask us what Congress has done. We have fed the poor, opened schools, and whatever we had promised earlier, we have delivered. The rest took the votes after only indulging in falsehoods, while we are doing work, and then getting the votes. Congress delivers what it promises. Telangana has 4.5 lakh gig workers who are poor, the ones who sell wares on the roads, for them, a new legislation is coming to give these people at least something,” Kharge said.

Moving on to national politics, Kharge pointed out that Congress stood by the government even after the Pahalgam attack, but the prime minister didn’t even attend the all-party meeting on the issue, choosing to tour Bihar.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, he said Modiji has visited 42 countries but never visited Manipur, where people were dying due to ethnic violence. A confident chief minister said to Kharge, “I want to promise we will win 100 MLA seats and send 15 MPs to Delhi in the next elections. We will form the government again. Your responsibility is to bring Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopalji here.”

Nevertheless, the Opposition BRS and BJP accused his party of failing to implement the six guarantees. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Khargeji, Telangana wants all six guarantees implemented as promised by Congress. Nothing more, nothing less.”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, posting photographs of police arresting protesting unemployed youths from the premises of the Osmania University, asked the Congress president, “While you are in Hyderabad to ‘celebrate’ Samvidhan, this happened on the Osmania University campus. These visuals are a stark reminder of the Congress government’s utter disregard for democratic rights… what happened to the 2 lakh jobs Rahul Gandhiji had promised to the Telangana Youth.”