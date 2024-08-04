Revanth in US; KTR wishes him ‘All the best’

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy reached New York on Sunday as a part of his 10-day long trip to the USA and South Korea to attract investment to Telangana. Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wished “All the Best” to the Chief Minister after a particularly acrimonious Budget session in the Assembly while claiming that the Opposition party would always put Telangana’s interest ahead of politics.

The Chief Minister is slated to hold more than 50 meetings with top business honchos of several multinational companies, including Pepsico, Amazon, Google, Apple, Hyundai, Samsung, LG, and so on. He is accompanied by Industry and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu as well as senior officials of the state government. The government has claimed the twin visits will bring about agreements for massive investments worth Rs 16,000 crore in the state. He will be visiting Stanford University as well. In South Korea, his schedule includes a visit to the Han River Front. The Musi River Front development project is a pet one for the Chief Minister who will return to Hyderabad on 14 August.

According to the Telangana Congress, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome upon his arrival at John F Kennedy Airport as hundreds of Telugu NRIs waited to greet him. He also met the Indian diaspora in the US in New Jersey on Sunday.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to ‘X’ ahead of the Chief Minister’s tour to wish him and his team while tagging the Chief Minister and the Industry Minister.

“Politics aside, for me and our BRS party, it will always be ‘Telangana First’. I sincerely hope the current government continues bringing in tangible investments and build upon the strong foundation we have established,” he said, while tactfully claiming that the Congress government was building on the solid foundation left by the erstwhile BRS government. He said under BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister a favourable ecosystem had been created in the last decade. He stated that they had been successful in creating investments of over Rs 4,00,000 crore as well as 24 lakh private sector jobs.

“I’m pleased to see that the relationships we have nurtured over the years along with our relentless persistence, continue to attract significant new investments from marquee companies. The numerous announcements about the expansion of existing establishments are a testament to the success of Telangana’s policies and initiatives,” Rao said in his post.