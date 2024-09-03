Revanth directs collectors to remove encroachments

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed all district collectors to design an action plan similar to the Hyderabad Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to remove encroachments in lakes, tanks, nalas, and other waterbodies to prevent flooding. This directive follows the Chief Minister’s tirade against encroachments, allegedly established during the BRS regime on the Munneru rivulet, which he blamed for causing one of the worst floods in Khammam.

The Chief Minister, who visited Mahabubabad district, which also suffered substantial damage from heavy rains, directed the district collectors to study maps and prepare detailed reports on encroachments and illegal properties. He instructed them to appoint lawyers if necessary and obtain court permission to demolish the encroachments after following the due process of law. “I am issuing directions to all district collectors in Telangana from here. If any lakes or nalas are encroached in your area, list them out. If there are any cases in courts, appoint lawyers to resolve them,” Reddy said.

While emphasising that concrete measures to remove encroachments from waterbodies would be a priority for the government, the Chief Minister said, “Take action against whoever they may be. Remove encroachments even if they belong to public representatives or influential people.” He said it was an inexcusable crime to build houses or farmhouses or even sell off waterbodies. Reddy pointed out that more than nature’s fury, it was the encroachments that caused greater damage.

Blaming former BRS minister from Khammam, Puvvada Ajay, the CM said, “People in flood-affected areas in Khammam complained that the rampant encroachment of nalas by the former minister during the BRS regime led to the inundation of several colonies in Khammam town.” He then asked BRS leader T Harish Rao, who had been critical of the Congress government for alleged shoddy relief and rehabilitation, to clarify his position on the encroachment of nalas by the former minister. The Chief Minister also visited the residence of agricultural scientist Ashwini, who along with her father, was washed away by flash floods. He promised her family a house under the Indiramma Scheme and a job for her brother.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BRS MLAs led by T Harish Rao was allegedly attacked by Congress supporters while they were distributing relief materials. A woman MLA, Sabitha Indra Reddy, was in the car when it was surrounded and its windscreen was cracked. Former minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that although they had been travelling since morning, the district police did not accompany them. “However, the police and Congress supporters came together, and that was when we were attacked. The police came to protect the Congress goons from being attacked,” Jagadish Reddy said.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said, “The state government should provide immediate relief using the state disaster relief fund. Afterwards, central government teams will visit and submit reports, based on which the Centre will allocate additional funds.” Chief minister A Revanth Reddy had demanded immediate sanctioning of Rs 2000 crore from the Centre.