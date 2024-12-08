Revanth claims record in farm loan waiver, job creation; BRS disagrees

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday claimed that the Congress government has set a record in farm loan waiver, crop bonus, job creation, and investments even as the Opposition BRS accused it of administrative failure and neglecting the welfare of the people. BRS supremo and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with his party MLAs and MLCs to strategise ahead of the winter session of the Assembly.

As his government completed a year in office, Reddy wrote a lengthy post on the micro-blogging site ‘X’, briefly outlining his government’s achievements. Directly addressing the people, he highlighted key accomplishments, including the doubling of foreign direct investments in Telangana. Over the past 11 months, investments grew by 200 per cent. Moreover, Hyderabad was the first city in the country to undertake an urban reimagination programme to meet climate crisis challenges.

He also listed ambitious projects such as India’s first artificial intelligence city within the future city project to ensure massive growth and ease of living. Apart from loan waiver for farmers, he said his government was allocating 4 lakh houses under the Indira Amma housing scheme and ensured 55,000 government jobs for youth.

“Created lakhs of jobs in the private sector and achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 12 years,” the Chief Minister claimed. He also highlighted major initiatives like the launch of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Skills University, Sports University, and a crackdown on narcotics and drug use.

The BRS released an 18-page chargesheet titled “Edadi Palana – Edatagani Vanchana” (One year rule – endless deception). Former Finance Minister T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of damaging the brand image of Hyderabad through demolitions by HYDRA. He alleged that 50 per cent of the farmers are still waiting for loan waiver, while the Rythu Bandhu crop incentive scheme has not been paid for the past two seasons. He also pointed out that the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which promised Rs 2,500 per month to women, is yet to be implemented.

Rao summed up the year-long Congress rule as an instance of administrative failure coupled with neglect of public welfare. He accused the current rulers of demolishing the homes of the poor, high-handedness by the police as well as failing to act on public grievances. He said, “The one-year rule of the Congress centred around heaping abuses on opposition leaders, lathi-charge on the public, pledges to deities, and money dealings by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders.”