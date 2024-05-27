Revanna conveys his willingness to appear before SIT on May 31 in a video message

JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing many women, announced in a video message that he would appear before the SIT on May 31 and fully cooperate in the investigation.

The grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Hassan as an NDA candidate, is at the centre of a brazen sexual scandal involving him in the exploitation of hundreds of women in his constituency. He left the country on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency.

In the self-made video, Revanna said, “I will appear before SIT on 31 May.”

He further said, “…When elections were held on 26th April, there was no case against me and no SIT was formed, my foreign trip was pre-planned. I came to know about the allegations while I was on my trip… ”

Prajwal Revanna alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders spoke about his sex abuse videos which made him go into depression and isolation, adding that it was a political conspiracy. “Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and against me and a political conspiracy was formed against me… On Friday 31st May at 10 am I will appear before SIT and provide all information related to the investigation. I will support the investigation. I have faith in the judiciary…” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is undertaking the process of canceling Prajwal’s diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government in Karnataka has written a letter to the MEA seeking the revocation of the diplomatic passport of the suspended JD-S leader.

According to sources, the MEA is currently processing the Karnataka government’s request in this regard.

Revanna is wanted in sex abuse cases after a pen drive containing his purported obscene videos went viral. After the videos went viral and a woman filed a case against him, he fled to Germany. On May 23, his grandfather Deve Gowda, in an emotionally charged message, warned him of ‘isolation’ if he didn’t return and face the law. The patriarch wrote an open letter directed to people vilifying the family over Prajwal’s sex scandal. “At this juncture, I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not a mere appeal, it is a warning that I am issuing.”

In the letter posted on X, he stated that he had already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. “I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal’s activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering to my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth.”

Deve Gowda also appealed to his grandson to return to the country if he had any respect left for him.