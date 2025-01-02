Retired IAS/IPS officers and ex V-Cs unite as ‘Nikshay Mitras’ to champion a TB-free UP

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘TB-Free India,’ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched an innovative initiative to accelerate progress towards this goal.

The Chief Minister has entrusted retired IAS and IPS officers, former Vice Chancellors, educationists, and other senior citizens with the pivotal role of ‘Nikshay Mitra.’

As ‘Nikshay Mitras,’ they will actively contribute to raising public awareness and supporting efforts to eradicate TB.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with these senior citizens, emphasizing the importance of their cooperation in ensuring the success of the ‘TB-Free Uttar Pradesh’ campaign.

Welcoming retired IAS and IPS officers, former Vice Chancellors, and senior citizens to a special meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘TB-Free India.’ He stated, “A strong India can only emerge from a healthy India, and India will gain true power when it becomes strong.”

The Chief Minister underscored the urgency of eliminating TB, noting that while the World Health Organization has set 2030 as the global target for a TB-free world, Prime Minister Modi has ambitiously advanced India’s goal to 2025.

He pointed out that India has the highest number of TB patients globally, and as Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state, its contribution is critical to achieving this national goal.

The Chief Minister detailed the significant strides made in Uttar Pradesh towards TB elimination and said, “TB testing rates in the state have quadrupled in recent years, a substantial increase in Nat and X-ray machines has improved diagnostic capabilities, and the success rate of TB treatment has risen from 79% to 92% over the past four years.”

He added, “Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Rs 775 crore has been disbursed via DBT to the accounts of 27 lakh TB patients to support their nutritional needs and preventive treatment is being provided to individuals living with TB patients to curb the spread of the disease.”

Emphasizing the importance of public participation, the Chief Minister highlighted that over 45,000 Nikshay Mitras have adopted TB patients and 1,372 Gram Panchayats in the state have already been declared TB-free.

He called upon the assembled retired officers and educationists to leverage their vast experience and commitment to society by contributing to this national mission. He stressed that every TB patient must receive immediate, accurate, and sustained medical care, along with proper nutrition and family screening, to prevent the disease from spreading further.

“TB patients are integral members of society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are treated with respect and dignity. As Nikshay Mitras, you can provide them with guidance, support, and motivation,” the Chief Minister said.

He outlined the campaign’s primary goals: identifying undiagnosed TB patients, reducing TB-related mortality, and safeguarding healthy individuals from infection.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to achieving a TB-free Uttar Pradesh, stressing the necessity of involving all sections of society in this mission.

The retired officers and Vice Chancellors present expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s call to action and pledged their full cooperation in this vital initiative.

