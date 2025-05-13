Retail inflation eases to 3.16% in April, lowest after July, 2019

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation on year-on-year basis in April 2025 stands at 3.16% (provisional). It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after July, 2019.

There is a decline of 18 basis points in headline inflation of April, 2025 in comparison to March, 2025, data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

The Food Price Index inflation for April is recorded at 1.78% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban are 1.85% and 1.64%, respectively. The food inflation in April, 2025 is the lowest after October, 2021.

Further, a sharp decline of 91 basis point is observed in food inflation in April, 2025 in comparison to March, 2025.

The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of April, 2025 is mainly attributed to decline in inflation of Vegetables, Pulses & Products, Fruits, Meat and fish, Personal care and effects and Cereals and Products, MoSPI said.

Headline inflation of the urban sector witnessed a decline from 3.43% in March to 3.36% (Provisional) in April. However, sharp decline is observed in food inflation from 2.48% in March, 2025 to 1.64% in April, 2025.

Housing inflation rate on a year-on-year basis for April is recorded at 3%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of March was 3.03%.

The RBI in its April’s policy meeting, projected CPI-based inflation for the current financial year (FY26) at 4%, assuming a normal monsoon. Notably, inflation in the April–June quarter (Q1) is expected to dip as low as 3.6%, revised sharply down from an earlier estimate of 4.5%.