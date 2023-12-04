“Results will be different in future”: Akhilesh Yadav on BJP winning three state polls

After BJP swept three of the four states in assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hoped that the results in the future will be different by saying that if they have to fight a party like BJP, then they have to face them with discipline.

“We are not upset. In a democracy, such results come. This does not mean ‘sabka saath vikas and sabka vikas’ is happening. It will be a long fight. If we have to fight a party like BJP, then we have to face them with discipline. I hope that the results will be different in future,” SP chief said on BJP winning three State polls and future of the INDIA bloc.

A saffron Tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge to the Congress’s hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

Assembly elections to five states were held last month, with more than 160 million people, or a sixth of India’s electorate, registered to vote.