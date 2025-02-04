Restoration of seagrass, saltmarsh ecosystems for coastal biodiversity protection under spotlight in Odisha

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) Project in Odisha, on Tuesday focused on scientific restoration and management of seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems, which are crucial for biodiversity conservation, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection.

A brainstorming workshop, conducted in both physical and virtual modes, brought together key stakeholders, experts, and policymakers to deliberate on ecosystem-based solutions for coastal resilience in Odisha.

The ECRICC project, supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the government of Odisha, aims to safeguard India’s coastal communities and ecosystems against climate change impacts.

The technical consulting assignment for this initiative has been awarded to IIT Bhubaneswar, which will collaborate with the James Cook University, Australia, and other institutions to implement scientific and community-based restoration strategies in Odisha’s coastal landscapes, said officials.

The interactive discussions facilitated knowledge-sharing on global best practices, policy recommendations, and innovative restoration methodologies tailored to Odisha’s unique ecological and socio-economic context.

The ECRICC project’s strategic focus on ecosystem-based adaptation, scientific research, and community engagement reinforces Odisha’s leadership in sustainable coastal management. The insights gained from this workshop will guide the next steps in the restoration and protection of sea grass and saltmarshes, ensuring long-term environmental and socio-economic benefits for local communities.

Dean, Emeritus professor IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. T. K. Biswal taking part in the workshop reiterated IIT’s commitment to pioneering research in coastal ecosystem restoration.

In the technical session, insightful presentations from leading researchers and experts were delivered. Associate Professor Head, School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences, IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. S.H. Farooq outlined the scope of sea grass and salt marsh interventions, expected outcomes, and deliverables.

Dr. Amrit Mishra, James Cook University, Australia, presented a detailed action plan, discussing stakeholder roles, timelines, and capacity-building requirements.

State Project Manager, ECRICC Odisha, Dr. Spandita Kar summarized key takeaways, milestones, and action points for long lasting impact of the initiative.