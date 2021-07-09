In a bit of good news for people who would like to blow off some steam amidst the stress-inducing pandemic, 56 restaurants and eateries in South Delhi can now serve food and beverages in open-air spaces and terraces. The decision was taken by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Till now as many as 39 applications were received from areas in the South zone which includes — Hauz Khas, Green Park, and Greater Kailash. Similarly, a total of 31 applications were received from Najafgarh zone, which comprises areas such as Dwarka and Aerocity. Out of all the application sent out, 23 licenses were granted in the South zone, 25 in Najafgarh and seven in the Central zone, and only one was granted a licence for open-air dining in the West zone.

Only those restaurants which have obtained permission from the civic authority after fulfilling certain criteria will be permitted to serve food and liquor in open space.

In its, proposal SDMC has stated that open spaces visible from nearby residential premises will not be permitted to operate.

The proposal for permitting liquors and foods in open-air space with certain regulations was made by SDMC last year and the applications were invited to get permission.

“Serving food and alcohol will be permitted in the open space, and the open-air area/terrace should not be covered. If the open space is visible from nearby residential premises, then additional measures to be taken to obstruct visibility,” SDMC’s proposal states.

However, live performances will not be allowed and music cannot be played beyond the permissible time of 11 p.m.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told IANS that the number of restaurants being granted the above-stated privilege could increase provided the applicants (restaurants and eateries owners) meet the required criteria.