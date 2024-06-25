Residents suffer water scarcity amid AAP-BJP’s blame game: Delhi Cong chief

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday voiced his anger over the persistent water crisis in the national capital, accusing both BJP and AAP governments of failing to address the issue effectively.

With the water pipes running dry for weeks, Yadav claimed “people of Delhi are left at the mercy of the rain god for their water needs”.

Commenting on Delhi Water Minister Atishi’s ‘Jal Satyagraha,’ Yadav described it as a mere publicity stunt.

The Delhi Congress chief argued that AAP government came to power with promises of free power and water, however it has failed to deliver on its commitments.

The dependence on Haryana for water supply exposes the flaws in Kejriwal’s free water scheme, which he described as a “sham.”

Yadav further highlighted the plight of the poor, claiming that they are forced to spend 100 rupees on a daily basis to purchase drinking water.

He also criticized the saffron party, asserting that the seven BJP MPs elected to the Lok Sabha from Delhi have done little to manage the water crisis.

He further hit out at the central government for consistently failing Delhi’s residents during the crisis, including water shortages, water- logging, pollution, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The water crisis is not the only environmental issue plaguing Delhi, he said, expressing shock over the Supreme Court’s inquiry into whether the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had illegally cut trees in the city’s ridge forest on directions from the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

With extreme heat wave conditions attributed to the diminishing green cover, Yadav called for the DDA to plant more trees instead of bringing down the existing ones.

He pointed out that Congress workers celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s birthday last week by planting saplings, emphasizing the party’s ongoing commitment to enhancing Delhi’s green cover.