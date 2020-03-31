A condominium in an upscale area of Gurugram has locked its four floors of a tower on Tuesday after a resident came down with a high fever on Tuesday.

A resident in one of the towers of the condominium was on home quarantine for 5 days and was undergoing treatment for typhoid.

Later he was admitted to the Fortis health care institute and hospital where he is undergoing treatment for novel coronavirus.

However, the residents claimed that he did not disclose his foreign travel history to the RWA and the management. Without informing the authorities, he put himself under quarantine.

“The approach of that person was highly irresponsible. He has put the lives of other residents especially neighbours in danger,” said a neighbour requesting anonymity to IANS.

“Moreover, a large number of guests also visited his flat to enquire about his health. Due to this, panic gripped the other residents. Since that person has recent travel history and high fever for the last five days, we have informed about his status to the civil surgeon office of Gurugram,” he said.

“The nightmare of the residents has not ended here, in fact, the housekeeping staff refused to sanitise the common area and ran away. Since there is a chance the infection may spread in the condominium, we have sealed the above two floors and the two lower floors. The residents of all four floors have been asked to undergo home quarantine and inform the RWA if anyone develops fever,” he said.

The cases of COVID-19 patients in Haryana have reached 38 with 18 cured patients, as of now.