Remembering Dr B.R. Ambedkar and his quotes that continue to inspire change

Ambedkar quotes: April 14 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the man behind the constitution of India. He was a notable reformer, economist, political leader, and an advocate of equality. Throughout his life, he fought against caste-based discrimination and worked for gender and caste equality. Every year, we revere his contributions to the nation on April 14, the day we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

On B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, we look back at his quotes that continue to inspire change and development. His words continue to give us strength and keep the fire for betterment alive.

Advertisement

A look at the top quotes by the Father of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar:

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent.”

Advertisement

“Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.”

“We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organise your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle.”

“It is not enough to be electors only. It is necessary to be law-makers; otherwise those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors.”

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence.”

“Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

Remembering Dr. #BRAmbedkar — visionary jurist, economist, and social reformer who chaired the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution. He played a pivotal role in shaping the #reservation system to uplift marginalized communities and served as India’s first Law and Justice… pic.twitter.com/iiIMT3apqX — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) April 14, 2025

“Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is not fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”

“Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

“Once you clear the minds of the people of this misconception and enable them to realise that what they are told is religion is not religion, but that it is really law, you will be in a position to urge its amendment or abolition.”

Also Read: Ambedkar Jayanti: PM Modi says Congress made the Constitution a tool for gaining power

“I refuse to join with them in performing the miracle—I will not say trick—of liberating the oppressed with the gold of the tyrant, and raising the poor with the cash of the rich.”