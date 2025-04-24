Religiously-motivated terrorism dangerous, must be stopped: Sadhguru on Pahalgam attack

Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, called Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, a dastardly act, and called for dealing with such nefarious designs with an iron hand.

In a video message, the Sadhguru stated that religiously motivated terrorism is the most dangerous of all kinds of violence happening in the world.

“You can speak reason to a man who is fighting for anything else, but when a man believes he’s fighting for his God, there is no reasoning with him,” he said.

Asserting that terrorism’s purpose is not war, but to spread panic among people, divide the society, and derail the economic growth of the nation, Sadhguru said it is high time to defeat the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

“When people are fighting for money, property, wealth, or something else, it is possible to negotiate with them because they are life-oriented. But those who think they are fighting for their God are only eager to die and take all of us with them,” he shared.

Highlighting that certain elements do not want this country empowered, Sadhguru said, after more than a thousand years of external invasions, foreign occupation, and extreme poverty, this nation is now on the threshold of economic well-being, and anybody threatening the normal functioning of society and the nation must be put down.

“Elements who are willing to kill indiscriminately and also die in the process, whose beliefs are not concurrent with the fundamentals of the nation state, should be dealt with an iron hand for preserving and nurturing the sovereignty of this nation,” he opined.

He further said, “We think forces from outside the border are pulling the strings, but help is coming from outside only because people here have these intentions too.”

Suggesting long-term solutions, Sadhguru advocated for nurturing the integrity of the nation and a strong bonding among people of different social, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

“We must bring a more equal distribution of education, economic opportunities, wealth, welfare, on all levels, socioeconomic development has to reach everyone so that youth do not go in the direction of terror,” he suggested.

“We should do the right things together in the next ten years to make the country a glorious Bharat,” he said.