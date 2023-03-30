Religion is much more than way of worship: Yogi on Ram Navami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said one should not mistake religion for a medium of worshipping.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion of Mahanavami of Vasantik Navratra and Ramnavami, the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, Yogi Adityanath said, “Religion gives a sense of duty. Religion connects us with virtue, duty and moral values and leads us towards a positive and creative tendency by walking on the right path.”

Addressing the media after completing the rituals of Kanya Pujan and Shri Ram Janmotsav in Gorakhnath temple, the chief minister said the gaiety and enthusiasm seen in the people on Sri Rama Navami shows that virtue and creativity in the society have progressed rapidly.

“New India is being formed with positivity and creativity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he pointed out.

CM Yogi went on to say that the whole world is realising the power of a strong and powerful India. The concept of Ram Rajya is also being realised in ‘Samarth Bharat’. According to Ram Rajya, the benefits of the schemes of governance are reaching every section of the society without any discrimination.

He said that the whole world has seen the strength and sensitivity of India during the global pandemic Covid-19. Many public welfare programmes are in front of everyone. The needy were given free-of-cost accommodation, toilet, cooking gas connection, electricity connection without any discrimination. Not only this, free ration was also made available to every poor in times of crisis. Efforts are being made to bring about comprehensive change in the life of every citizen.

Describing the leadership of G-20 as a pride for the country, he said that the theme of G-20 is the contribution of an Indian sage who explained the vast form of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

Praying to Mother Jagatjanani Bhagwati and Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram for a happy and prosperous life for all citizens, the chief minister said along with the worship of Mother Siddhidatri on Navami Tithi, the birth anniversary of Shri Ram is being celebrated with enthusiasm. Grand programs have been organized at different places of the state. There is a lot of enthusiasm at every temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Since yesterday, more than 15 lakh devotees have visited Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after bathing in the holy Saryu river.

Lakhs of devotees worship the Siddhidatri form of Mother Bhagwati, the mother of the world, in all the Shaktipeeths. The organisation of Durga Saptshati and Akhand Ramayana recitation at all religious places has also been ensured by the state government. CM Yogi said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety and convenience of the devotees at all places in the state.

Yogi Adityanath also participated in the birth anniversary celebration of Prabhu Shri Ram organised at Muktakashi stage of Gorakhnath temple complex. He also performed the aarti.