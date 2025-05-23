Relief for Kerala CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan as Kerala HC extends status quo in SFIO case

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued orders extending status quo for a further period of four months in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)-Exalogic case, which names Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among the accused.

The High Court order on Friday puts a temporary halt to further proceedings in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) pay-off case based on the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) prosecution complaint (charge sheet). Earlier on April 16, a single bench of the High Court was considering a petition filed by CMRL challenging the Additional Sessions Court-VII’s acceptance of the SFIO’s prosecution complaint.

CMRL challenged the Additional District and Sessions Court–VII’s order on the grounds that they were not given an opportunity for a pre-cognisance hearing under Section 223(1) of the BNSS. Their case is that since the SFIO complaint was filed in March-April 2025, the BNSS provisions are applicable.

The High Court’s order pauses the issuance of summons based on the prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), granting temporary relief to the accused, including Veena Vijayan, daughter of the Kerala Chief Minister.