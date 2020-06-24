The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hit back at Congress party and it’s leader Rahul Gandhi for the daily attack on Centre on the issue of face-off with China, in a veiled attack saying, “a rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition” and that the ‘relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”

Nadda took to Twitter and in a series of Tweets said, “One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” referring to Gandhi’s daily tweets on the issue of India- China face-off, asking questions from PM Narendra Modi and the central government.

“It is the Opposition’s right to ask questions. The All Party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?,” the BJP President said in another Tweet in an obvious reference to Congress President Sonia Gandhi at the all-party meeting called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 over the recent India-China stand-off, in an exception was the first opposition speaker who delivered a sharp critique and said was kept “in the dark even at this late stage”.

“This meeting, in my view, should have come sooner and immediately after the government had been reportedly informed about the Chinese intrusion on May 5 into several places in Ladakh and elsewhere,” NDTV had quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

“As always, the entire nation would have stood together like a rock and fully supported the government of the day in the steps required to defend the territorial integrity of the country. Alas, that was not to be. In fact, even at this late stage, we are still in the dark about many crucial aspects of the crisis,” she had added.

However, she concluded her statement by saying that her party and entire opposition unitedly stand by the defence forces and also added that the entire country would like an assurance that China will revert back to the original position on LAC.

The BJP chief further tweeted, “A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”

The Congress party on Tuesday had asked whether asking questions was “anti-national” referring to how BJP is colouring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s daily attack on the Centre over the India-China clash in Galvan Valley.

“Is asking questions about brazen Chinese aggressions and as to how the Chinese encroach upon our territory, now anti-national or misleading the country?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Wayanad MP on Tuesday had launched another attack on PM Modi over the China issue. He said that China cannot be permitted to get away with this “unacceptable usurpation” of India’s land.

While speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC), he said, “China has brazenly occupied our territory. The Prime Minister has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese cannot be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land.”