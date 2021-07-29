Amid the continued deadlock in Parliament, former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the government for running away from discussion in the House on issues raised by the opposition.

He said in a statement, “Owing to the stubborn refusal of the government to discuss matters raised by the Opposition (Pegasus, Farm Laws), Parliament is deadlocked – and diminished.”

“Owing to the refusal of the BJP members to sign the attendance sheet, a Parliamentary Committee has been stymied – and diminished, and perhaps on the way to be disbanded. What will be celebrated on August 15? A diminished democracy?”

A united opposition is attacking the government in Parliament on the issue of the Pegasus snooping row.

The opposition MPs have moved notices for adjournment motions in both the Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP’s Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have already moved notice for adjournment motion.

On Wednesday, only the Juvenile Justice Bill could be passed amid the din. The opposition forced repeated adjournments and in the Lok Sabha many opposition members tore papers.

In the government Business in the Upper House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, as passed by the Lok Sabha for consideration.”