Red diary, Sanatana and women’s safety: PM Modi goes all guns blazing against Cong in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a field day on Monday as he went all guns blazing against Congress in Rajasthan. Addressing the party’s ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha’, Prime Minister Modi cornered the ruling Congress party on several issues, including the Sanatana Dharma row, Udaipur beheading, and Gudha’s red diary.

PM Modi started his 32-minute long speech by declaring that the people of the state have decided to remove the Ashok Gehlot-led government and bring back the BJP in power.

“The massive support to BJP’s Pativratan rally across the state is a clear sign that weather of Rajasthan has changed… people of the state have decided to uproot the Congress government…,” Modi said while giving “zero marks” to Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

Prime Minister Modi repeatedly asked his supporters who provided 33 per cent reservation to the women to which the crowd replied with his name. However, the PM said that it was not him but the power of their vote who brought the women’s quota bill.

“For many years, women had been waiting for 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. I have not done this, but the power of your vote achieved it,” PM Modi said in Jaipur.

Gudha’s “Red Diary”

The prime minister also mentioned the “red diary” issue raised by sacked Congress minister Rajendra Singh Gudha and said that the “lal diary” contained “black deeds” of the Gehlot government.

Gudha had claimed to have incriminating evidences of corruption involving CM Ashok Gehlot and tried to table the diary in the state Assembly. However, he was thrown out and sacked as a minister.

“All the black deeds are in the red diary and everyone’s involved in corruption and cuts. Why would anyone invest in such a state?,” PM Modi said.

Udaipur Beheading and Women’s Safety

He also alleged that the Congress government in the state has given a free hand to the criminals and referred to the Udaipur beheading incident. A tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in Rajasthan’s Udaipur last year by two Muslim men with alleged links to ISIS.

“Someone was beheaded, and the government didn’t do anything. Why would anyone invest if such an atmosphere exists in the state? The Congress is giving criminals a free-hand,” he said

The prime minister also referred to incidents of crime against women in Rajasthan and said that a “government that can’t protect the dignity of women should be removed.”

On Sanatana Dharma row

He also made a reference to the recent Santana Dharma row over Tamil Nadu Minister and INDIA alliance partner Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks. Stalin had equated the Sanatana Dharma with dengue, malaria and corona and called for its eradication.

Invoking the state’s “Sanatana heritage”, PM Modi said that “Rajasthan will be teaching a lesson to the Congress and the INDIA alliance not in this election, but in every election. They will be uprooted” for trying to destroy Sanatana.