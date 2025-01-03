Record tourist footfall at Kaziranga National Park in past 20 years

Kaziranga National Park (KNP), a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Assam’s most treasured wildlife sanctuaries, has recorded its highest tourist inflow in two decades.

Since its reopening in October 2024, an impressive 164,636 visitors have explored its four ranges, officials confirmed.

The surge in visitors has translated into a revenue of Rs 4.32 crore from entry fees, showcasing the park’s growing appeal. The park, which typically remains open from October to May before closing for the monsoon, has seen consistent growth in tourist numbers over the last three months.

In October 2024 alone, KNP welcomed 30,058 visitors, a significant increase from 17,271 in October 2023.

November saw 53,367 tourists, up from 35,006 the previous year, while December recorded an impressive 81,211 visitors compared to 65,139 in 2023.

Notably, the Koliabhomora boat tourism initiative has also become a highlight, attracting 1,406 domestic and 819 foreign tourists. This venture generated Rs 10.46 lakh in revenue, officials added.

Park officials attribute this increased flow of tourists to the introduction of new activities like bird watching, trekking, and cycle tracks.

These additions, alongside traditional jeep and elephant safaris.

Kaziranga’s reputation as a sanctuary for the endangered one-horned rhinoceros has long drawn wildlife lovers.