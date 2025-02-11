Maha Kumbh witnesses record-breaking footfall of 45 cr so far

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has become one of the largest religious gatherings in history, with over 450 million (45 crore) devotees participating in the bathing rituals as of February 11.

While the UP government was expecting the number of devotees to reach 45 crore in 45 days, it has already been achieved within one month, with 15 days still remaining for the Maha Kumbh to conclude. With the number of visitors surpassing 45 crore, crowd management has been a major focus. The next Amrit Snan is tomorrow, Magh Purnima Snan, which is renowned for its connection with the veneration of Guru Brahaspati and the belief that the Hindu deity Gandharva descends from the heavens to the sacred Sangam.

To ensure smooth crowd management during the Magh Purnima Snan, the state government has designated the mela area as a ‘no vehicle zone’ from today morning itself, allowing only essential and emergency services. Indian Railways is also operating at full capacity to manage the crowd. On February 9, around 330 trains transported 12.5 lakh pilgrims, with 130 more departing by 3 PM yesterday. Preparations for the tomorrow’s snan were reviewed by the officials and the Union Minister. All eight stations, including Prayagraj Junction, are fully operational. However,Prayagraj Sangam station is temporarily closed around major bathing dates for crowd management.

The state government, in collaboration with various agencies, has implemented a multi-tier security and monitoring system. A network of AI-powered CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and real-time analytics ensured the safe movement of pilgrims across designated sectors. The administration also introduced a digital token system to streamline access to bathing ghats, reducing overcrowding. Special provisions were made for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees, ensuring that the Kumbh remained an inclusive spiritual experience.

Adding to the historical significance of Maha Kumbh 2025, the President, Droupadi Murmu, participated in the religious festivities yesterday. Her visit included a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, reinforcing the event’s spiritual importance at the highest levels of governance. The President also paid homage at key religious sites, and interacted with saints and devotees. Apart from President Murmu, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Governors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have also taken a holy dip in the Sangam. Celebrities from Bollywood and the Indian sports fraternity have also marked their presence, engaging in religious rituals and public interactions. The participation of revered saints and spiritual leaders has further amplified the sanctity and grandeur of the event.

Kalpavas, a period of fasting and spiritual discipline, holds deep significance during Maha Kumbh. This year, over 10 lakh devotees observed Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam, concluding on Magh Purnima, with a final holy dip, pujan, and daan. As per tradition, Kalpvasis will perform Satyanarayan Katha, Havan Puja, and offer donations to their Tirthpurohits. The barley sown at the start of Kalpavas is immersed in the Ganga, and the Tulsi plant is taken home as a divine blessing. The twelve-year Kalpavas cycle culminates in Maha Kumbh, followed by a community feast in their villages.

Over seven lakh pilgrims have received medical care through extensive healthcare services. This includes treatment of more than 4.5 lakh individuals at 23 allopathic hospitals, with over 3.71 lakh undergoing pathology tests, and the successful completion of 3,800 minor and 12 major surgeries. Additionally, 20 AYUSH hospitals have provided Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy treatments to over 2.18 lakh pilgrims. The integration of specialists from AIIMS Delhi, IMS BHU, and international experts from Canada, Germany, and Russia has ensured world-class healthcare. Services such as Panchakarma, yoga therapy, and the distribution of health awareness materials have been well-received, enhancing the overall well-being of attendees.