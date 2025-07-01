Record paddy procurement and global red rice export signal Assam’s agricultural leap: CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the state has achieved its highest-ever paddy procurement, clocking an impressive 6.97 lakh metric tonnes (MT) during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024–25, significantly surpassing both the government’s target and previous records.

Taking to microblogging platform X, CM Sarma stated, “We are proud to announce the successful conclusion of KMS 2024–25 with a record paddy procurement of 6.97 lakh MT — the highest ever!”

This figure marks more than a twofold increase from the 3.14 lakh MT procured in 2023–24 and represents a sustained upward trend from 5.92 lakh MT in 2022–23. The state’s original procurement target for this season was 5.85 lakh MT, which has now been exceeded by over 1.1 lakh MT, indicating a sharp improvement in both farmer participation and state procurement efficiency.

Sarma attributed the historic procurement numbers to a combination of state-led market reforms, better MSP assurance, and increased farmer confidence.

“This remarkable achievement reflects our commitment to ensuring that our farmers are connected to markets and the MSP they rightfully deserve,” he said.

Over the past few years, the Assam government has taken several steps to modernize its procurement infrastructure and expand the reach of agricultural marketing societies, particularly in rural and tribal belts.

This includes streamlining procurement centres, deploying digital payment systems, and ensuring timely MSP disbursals, which have made government procurement a more attractive option for paddy growers.

In a related announcement, CM Sarma spotlighted another milestone — Assam’s growing presence in global agri-export markets.

He revealed that farmers from Majuli, the world’s largest river island, have successfully exported 267 MT of Red Rice to markets in the Middle East and the European Union.

The rice was cultivated across 1,000 hectares in Majuli, known for its organic and traditional farming practices. The export not only signals increasing international demand for Assam’s nutrient-rich indigenous grains but also bolsters “Brand Assam” on the global stage.

“This is not just rice export — it is the export of Assam’s cultural and agricultural identity,” Sarma remarked. Agriculture remains the backbone of Assam’s economy, employing over 50% of the state’s population.