In a positive development in the coronavirus crisis in the country, a record 95,880 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours while 93,337 fresh infections were reported, the Health Ministry data showed.

Overall, above 42 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 till now.

According to the health ministry data, the recovery rate of India stands at 79.28 per cent which is the highest in the world.

India’s Covid tally, the second-highest in the world, stands at 53,08,014. In terms of fatalities, the country recorded 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths in the country is recorded to be 85,619.

India has also doubled its testing in the past month to a total of 6.24 crore tests, with 8.81 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

According to the data, about 60 per cent of the country’s active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in his address in Rajya Sabha, had said that India’s coronavirus mortality rate (CMR) is at 1.64 per cent, which is the lowest in the world, and the government further wants to reduce it below 1 per cent.

In his address to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “India is making efforts just like other countries. PM Modi is handling the Covid-19 meticulously.”

“Under PM Modi’s guidance, an expert group is looking at it and we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the beginning of the next year, a vaccine will be available in India,” Health Minister said.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that all the chief ministers have fought this battle along with the Prime Minister, adding that detailed advisories were circulated even before the first coronavirus case was detected in the country on January 30.

Minister contended that from January 8, the Prime Minister, the ministers and state health ministers have been addressing the situation.