Ready to write a new chapter of development: Sonia Gandhi on CWC meeting in Hyderabad

Ahead of the Congress working committee meeting in Telangana capital city Hyderabad, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that her party is ready to write a new chapter of development of the state and the country. The message of Sonia Gandhi was shared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Twitter (now renamed X).

Referring to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 to create the separate state of Telangana, Sonia Gandhi said, “We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise.”

“Now, it’s time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity. The Congress Working Committee stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation,” she said.

During the Congress Working Committee meeting which started in Hyderabad with a flag hoisting ceremony, top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will chalk out a plan for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Before departing for Hyderabad, Kharge said, “This is the first CWC meeting after I took charge as the party president. An extended working committee meeting will also take place tomorrow where discussions related to the party will be done. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all senior leaders will be present in the meeting and have discussions regarding the upcoming elections in 5 states and plan accordingly,” Kharge said.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party will win all the five assembly upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Several pre-poll surveys have given the Congress party upper hand in at least two states and predicted a neck and neck fight in at least two more states.