Alleging the Delhi Police of trying to break the backbone of the protest, the Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday said that the students are ready to undertake a march to parliament 10 times if their demands are not met.

On Monday, hundreds of students marched towards the Parliament against the hostel fee hike. They are also demanding the JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar’s resignation over his incapability to address students demands.

While addressing a press conference at the JNU administration block, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said, “Police had detained at least a hundred students including me, and Satish (General Secretary of JNUSU), just to make sure the high powered meeting with the secretary (MHRD) does not take place.”

“We have made it clear in the meeting, that the agitation will stop only after all our demands are accepted, and if the VC has a problem with that then we demand his resignation,” she said.

The students are demanding the restoration of the reservation for SC/STs in hostel accommodation. They have rejected the proposal for 10 percent hike in hostel rates every year. They are also demanding the rollback of the proposal to include the salary of contractual workers in the mess bill.

Another demand of the protesting students is that they should not face any inquiry.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, a scuffle broke out between the media persons and students.

Read: Scuffle between journalists, JNU students during the press conference

The demands have been conveyed to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.