During a press conference called by the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, a scuffle broke out between the students and TV media persons at the university campus on Tuesday.

The press conference was called by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union about the Monday incidents during the students march to Parlament. During the press conference, the students got miffed over a few questions asked by the media persons.

Heated verbal exchanges were made due to this by both the parties and a scuffle broke out. The press conference was called off.

On Monday, hundreds of JNU students marched towards the parliament in protest against the hostel fee hike. Yesterday, it was the first day of the winter session of parliament.

The marching students were stopped in their way and section 144 was imposed.

It resulted in massive traffic snarls in the Central Delhi as the roads were blocked for hours and services of few metro stations in the nearby Parliament were suspended.