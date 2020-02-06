Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday again challenged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a debate, this time on Shaheen Bagh, where protesters have staged a sit-in against the contentious CAA.

Delhi CM had earlier challenged Shah for the debate for Wednesday after the BJP failed to announce the name of its CM candidate for Delhi within the time limit provided by Kejriwal.

While releasing the party manifesto on Tuesday, AAP convener had asked the BJP to release the name of its Chief Ministerial candidate by 1 pm, Wednesday, with whom he challenged to have a debate. When no name was released by the party, Kejriwal asked Shah to come forward for the debate with him.

Speaking to the media, he said the debate is an important aspect in a democracy and people want answers to their questions. Taking the escape route from people’s questions was not always advisable.

“I challenged Shah for a debate. I want to say that I am ready for debate on any topic. He has been saying ‘Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh’, I am ready for a debate on it as well. But he is not ready for a public debate,” he said.

Referring to Sanskrit scripture, Bhagavad Gita, he said even the Hindu scripture says that a true Hindu will never desert the battlefield.

“A true Hindu is brave. He will not leave a fight midway. This doesn’t look good on Amit Shahji that he is running away from a debate, and avoiding people’s questions,” he added.

AAP and BJP have been very active in the national capital in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled for Saturday.

Today is the last day of the campaigning for the polls.