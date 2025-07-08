RCB player Yash Dayal booked for sexually exploiting woman

Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been booked under Section 69 of the BNS for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Tuesday.

The police will now record the statements of the cricketer and the complainant, a senior officer said.

Advertisement

The FIR was registered against Dayal (27) at Indirapuram Police Station on Sunday, under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), a senior police official said.

Advertisement

The matter came to light on June 21 when the victim, a resident of Indirapuram, complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system), alleging that she was raped by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for the past five years and had promised to marry her.

After her complaint on the IGRS portal, she later shared it on the social media platform X on June 24, which went viral.

As per the complaint registered by the woman, she mentioned that “the man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family to win her trust.”

“When the complainant realized the deception and objected to it, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, she was also exploited financially and emotionally.

“It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the individual concerned,” the statement read.

Alok Priyadarshi, Additional Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, said, “The victim had filed a complaint through the online portal. An FIR has been registered against cricketer Yash Dayal under section 69 BNS. The police are taking legal action in the entire case. The victim’s statement will be recorded, and a medical examination will be conducted.”

Nimish Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “The victim furnished evidence like mobile calls, chats, screenshots, and video calls to verify the veracity of her complaint. After observing all the facts, an FIR was subsequently lodged in the matter.”