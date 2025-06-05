RCB announces financial support for stampede victims

A day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL title win celebrations were marred by the deaths of 11 people during the stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the franchise announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased besides setting up a fund called RCB Cares to support the others who ended up with injuries after the tragic incident.

Thousands gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title, and catch a glimpse of the winning side, including talismanic batter and the face of the franchise, Virat Kohli, who has loyally been with them since the inception of the cash-rich tournament in 2008.

Advertisement

However, in a matter of hours, the celebrations took a tragic turn when fans, eager to catch a glimpse of RCB’s title celebrations, tried to force their way through the stadium gates. Earlier in the day, the RCB squad arrived in Bengaluru and received a special welcome at the Vidhana Soudha from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The team then proceeded to the stadium for the official celebration.

Advertisement

The jubilant atmosphere quickly descended into chaos, as overcrowding and a rush at the gates led to a stampede-like situation, cutting short the festivities and casting a shadow of grief over what was meant to be a historic moment.

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” the RCB said in a statement.

“Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief,” it added.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the state government will bear the full medical expenses of all those injured admitted in both government and private hospitals. “Orders have been issued to the Health Department and Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) to ensure this without delay,” he said.

Kohli ‘gutted’ by loss of lives

Star batter Virat Kohli said he was lost for words and “gutted” by the loss of lives and injuries caused during the stampede.He shared the team’s official statement on Instagram, adding a personal message expressing his sorrow at the tragic incident.

“At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted,” he wrote.

RCB won their maiden title after beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.