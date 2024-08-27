Raze properties of Owaisi brothers, Raja Singh tells CM

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bulldoze the house of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, as well as the Fatima Owaisi college for women in Bandlaguda, alleging that both buildings were encroachments.

Singh claimed that the house was built on government land, while the college was constructed on 12 acres of the 30-acre Salkam Cheruvu Lake in Bandlaguda. He alleged that the Owaisi brothers were earning crores on the pretext of providing free education. Singh is the latest to comment on the demolitions carried out by HYDRAA, a newly formed state agency tasked with protecting lakes and government land from encroachment.

“Akabaruddin Owaisi is threatening the government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that 40,000 youths were with him. The Chief Minister should not be intimidated by the Owaisi brothers. He should take lessons from former chief minister N Kiran Reddy who had dealt with them effectively,” Singh said in a video message while praising the Chief Minister for setting up HYDRAA and taking action against encroachers. Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi has dramatically announced, “If you want, rain bullets on me again, but don’t demolish that school.”

Meanwhile, a key civil society organisation in the city, Forum for Good Governance (FGG), has urged the Chief Minister to extend HYDRAA’s jurisdiction to the entire Telangana. It also demanded action against unscrupulous builders who construct apartments in FTL (Full Tank Level) or buffer zones and sell flats to unsuspecting buyers. The FGG urged the government to take action against these builders, confiscate their properties, and hold accountable the officials who permit such constructions.