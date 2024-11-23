Rattled by success of Cong Nyay Yatra, BJP planning parivartan yatra: Yadav

In a criticism of the ‘parivarthan yatra’ announced by the BJP, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav has termed the move as an inspiration from the success of Nyay Yatra.

He said,” Rattled by the tremendous success of the Delhi Nyay Yatra, the top leadership of the BJP has directed the Delhi unit of BJP to take out a parivartan yatra before the Delhi Assembly elections.”

But Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, similar to Arvind Kejriwal, is not in a position to meet the people and answer their questions, as they were partners in destroying the capital along with Kejriwal, the Congress leader said.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that the BJP leaders stayed silent while Congress leaders and workers came out on the streets to launch protests when Kejriwal implemented the liquor policy, and they also remained at home when the common people of the city battled a survival game during the Covid-19 pandemic while the Congress workers and leaders came out on the street to provide relief and relief material to the helpless people.

Criticizing the AAP government, Yadav claimed that the NGT has imposed a 25 crore fine on MCD and DJB for failing to check pollution in the Yamuna river is another blow on the government as its ‘revadi’ culture only helped Kejriwal make money through illegal methods, and not in solving serious civic issues of the Capital.