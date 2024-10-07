Ratan Tata assures public amidst health concerns following hospitalisation

Amid rumours regarding his health, industrialist Ratan Tata Monday issued a public statement dispelling concerns, following his early morning admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Breach Candy Hospital.

Mr Tata was hospitalised reportedly after a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

In a letter shared by the 86-year-old business tycoon, Tata reassured the public that the circulating rumors are unfounded.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions,” he stated.

Tata, who has been undergoing routine health check-ups, emphasised that there is no cause for concern.

He requested the media and the public to refrain from spreading misinformation, maintaining that he remains in good spirits.

“There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation,” he added in his statement.